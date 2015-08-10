Around the League

Steve Smith says he'll retire at end of the season

Published: Aug 10, 2015 at 06:10 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's 89 one last time.

Steve Smith Sr. announced Monday he will retire at the end of the 2015 season.

"I feel like this is the best place, if this is going to be the end, this will be the best place to end," the Baltimore Ravens receiver said.

Drafted in the third round in 2001 by the Carolina Panthers, the 5-foot-9 receiver has been one of the most physical pass catchers throughout the course of his career.

"I think it's always easier when you know you have a finish line," Smith added. "You get to let things loose ... it's just, man, whatever happens, let the chips fall where they may."

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro has compiled 13,262 career receiving yards, and 73 touchdowns on 915 catches through 14 seasons. The 36-year-old recorded eight seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving, including last year -- his first in Baltimore after being the face of the Panthers' franchise for more than a decade.

Smith will provide an interesting Hall of Fame debate. Entering his final season, the pint-sized production machine sits 14th all-time in receiving yards, 18th in receptions and 33rd in TD catches in NFL history.

He is perhaps one of the most unique players of this generation. A skilled wideout who doesn't fit the mold in terms of size most talent evaluators want in an outside receiver.

Still, there is no doubting his talent and tenacity. He can run any route in the book, possesses the hands and athleticism to beat cornerbacks at the point of attack. He also could be the smartest receiver in the NFL, routinely beating a defender before the ball is even snapped.

After being considered washed up by the Panthers, who released him last offseason, Smith put on a show in Baltimore as the team's primary receiver. He'll be asked to do the same in 2015 among a young Ravens receiving corps.

Smith will be celebrated throughout his retirement tour. He has always been one of the best quotes in the NFL throughout his career. From "put your goggles on cause there's going to be blood and guts everywhere" to breaking sporks, to "Ice up, son," Smith was entertaining on and off the field.

The best quote in the NFL will be missed. For one last year, we'll soak in our remaining time with 89.

