Steve Smith of Panthers rips Mark Sanchez: 'He sucks'

The New York Jets quarterback must fight for his job after the team drafted rookie quarterback Geno Smith -- a position battle Sanchez seems destined to lose, with most people writing him off long before training camp gets under way.
"He sucks," Smith reportedly said Wednesday on WFNZ-AM. The receiver went on to add, via the Sporting News and ProFootballTalk.com, "I wouldn't let Mark Sanchez throw me a paper bag sandwich."
It's an out-of-left-field insult from a guy who never has played a snap with Sanchez. Is it a fair shot for Smith to take?
Smith has seen his share of bad quarterbacks in Carolina -- and Sanchez, admittedly, exhibits some of those traits -- but picking apart the Jets passer is easy sport here in May. Too easy.
UPDATE: Sanchez responded Thursday. USA Today's Mike Garafolo reported the quarterback said of Smith: "I wish him and his team a healthy, successful season."