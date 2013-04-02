Around the League

Steve Smith, Nate Kaeding to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published: Apr 02, 2013 at 05:07 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers mostly have stayed quiet in free agency since their big-ticket item: Safety Dashon Goldson. As we wait for the other Darrelle Revis shoe to drop, the Buccaneers are working on improving their depth.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that wide receiver Steve Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kicker Nate Kaeding also is on board in Tampa, according to Roy Cummings of The Tampa Tribune.

The team confirmed the moves later Tuesday, including the additions of defensive tackle Derek Landri, running back Brian Leonard and defensive end George Selvie.

For Smith, the move will mark a reunion with former New York Giants wide receivers coach Mike Sullivan, who now is the offensive coordinator on the Buccaneers. Smith was one of the best slot receivers in football at the time, but he hasn't been the same player since recovering from microfracture surgery.

After gaining more than 1,200 yards in 2009, Smith has 25 catches over the last two seasons on the Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams. He'll have a decent shot to make a thin Bucs depth chart, behind starters Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams.

Kaeding's acquisition is a reminder that it's not easy out there for kickers. He's a two-time Pro Bowl selection who is one of the most accurate players at his position in league history.

On the Bucs, Kaeding figures to have an uphill battle to make the roster. Connor Barth signed a big extension before the 2012 season. Either way, we're already looking forward to one of the annual rites of training camp: Kicker battles.

