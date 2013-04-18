Steve McLendon signs 3-year contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed restricted free-agent nose tackle Steve McLendon to a three-year contract worth as much as $7.5 million, a team source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Thursday.
McLendon will receive a $1.675 million signing bonus as part of the contract, the team source said. The new contract will count for $1.4 million against the salary cap, a source with knowledge of the cap told Rapoport.
McLendon originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Troy University on April 27, 2009. He has played in 37 career games and one career postseason contest.
McLendon saw action in all 16 games during the 2012 season, recording a career-high two sacks and forcing his first career fumble.