Steve Keim promoted to GM by Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinalsannounced Tuesday they've promoted Steve Keim, the team's vice president of player personnel, to general manager.
Team president Michael Bidwill had Keim on his radar after firing GM Rod Graves last month. Keim -- in his 14th season with the team -- spent years with the Cardinals as a regional scout and more recently helped Graves negotiate contracts. His biggest challenge in Arizona would amount to fixing the team's quarterback position and shaky offensive line, which sabotaged the team in 2012.
Arizona's failed attempt to lure Andy Reid to the desert likely worked in Keim's favor. Reid, named as coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was expected to bring his own people in to pick players if he took the job.
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Keim was thought to be in play for a GM role with the Jacksonville Jaguars after interviewing with owner Shad Khan last week. The San Diego Chargers also had Keim on their list of candidates, but the Cardinals will keep him in-house.
Jason Licht, the team's director of player personnel who was also considered a candidate for the Jaguars' GM position, is expected to stay with the Cardinals, a team source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. He could have a higher-ranking title, though, the source said.