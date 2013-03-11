Steve Hutchinson calls it a career after 12 seasons

Steve Hutchinson's mind was willing to continue his distinguished NFL career. His body said something else.
Fox Sports Insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Monday night that Hutchinson will retire on Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans guard's recovery from knee surgery hadn't progressed as hoped, leading to his decision to call it a career after 12 seasons.
Hutchinson, 35, was a star during his years with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, earning a reputation as one of the best interior linemen in football. He was named to seven Pro Bowl teams and earned five first-team All-Pro selections. He played in 169 games, starting every one of them.
Hutchinson signed a three-year, $16 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last March, appearing in 12 games before his season was ended by a knee injury.
Hutchinson's base salary was scheduled to jump from $2 million in 2012 to $4.75 million this season. His $6.75 million cap hit made him a strong candidate for release.
UPDATE: Hutchinson confirmed his retirement Tuesday morning on Twitter: