Steve Gregory released by New England Patriots

Gregory started in 13 games last season. He showed promise before injuring his thumb in Week 9 of the 2013 season, after coming off a subpar first season with the Patriots. Rookie third-round draft pick Duron Harmon filled in during Gregory's absence.
The 31-year-old Gregory was entering the final season of a three-year deal after spending his first six seasons with the San Diego Chargers.
Pro Football Focus ranked Gregory their 25th safety, grading him eight spots ahead of Harmon.
The Patriots must now decide to move forward with Harmon or look to find another safety to pair with stud Devin McCourty.
