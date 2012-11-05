Steve Gleason taken from Superdome to area hospital

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason left the Superdome in an ambulance Monday night and was transported to a local hospital after having a health scare during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to the Saints, Gleason was resting at Ochsner Hospital with his family. His wife, Michelle, said Gleason was responsive and believes he will be OK.
Gleason later tweeted that he was doing fine:
Gleason, 35, publicly announced last year that he has ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. He's now confined to a wheelchair and has difficulty speaking.
On Sunday, hundreds of local residents, including several Saints players and suspended coach Sean Payton, attended Gleason Gras 2012, the second annual benefit to raise funds for ALS research.
Gleason was a special-teams standout who earned his place in Saints lore for his blocked punt on Sept. 25, 2006, in the team's return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. A statue outside the stadium immortalizes the famous play.
Gleason became a central figure in the Saints' bounty scandal this year when documentary filmmaker Sean Pamphilon released an audio tape of Gregg Williams' speech to the Saints before January's NFC Divisional Playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.