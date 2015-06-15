Steve Gleason selected as 2015 George Halas Award winner

Former New Orleans Saints special teams player Steve Gleason, who has Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS), has won the George Halas Award for overcoming adversity and succeeding.
The award, announced Monday by the Professional Football Writers of America, is named for the former Chicago Bears owner and head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame member.
Gleason has helped raise funds to provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries with the leading-edge technology, equipment and services through his Gleason Initiative Foundation and Team Gleason organization.
Gleason, 38, spent seven seasons in the NFL. In 2011, he was diagnosed with ALS. Fueled by his slogans "No White Flags!" and "Awesome Ain't Easy," Gleason and his foundation began to raise public awareness about ALS and find ways to combat the disease. He also completed work on his MBA from Tulane.