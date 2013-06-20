Steve Gleason sees ALS charity donations rise

Even the dumbest story can have a happy ending.
Just days after three Atlanta radio hosts were fired for mocking former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason for suffering from ALS, Gleason's charity has seen a big boost in donations.
Gleason: My life is awesome
In the 72 hours since Gleason wrote a guest column on SI.com and was the subject of the radio skit, donations to the charity have jumped an estimated 75 percent over the most recent six-month average, according to numbers provided to Around The League by Clare Durrett of Team Gleason.
The donations over that span also are 20 percent greater than the rise in donations following Gleason's media tour during the 2013 Super Bowl. Team Gleason's mission is to provide help to individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries by using leading-edge technology, equipment and services.
"There are zero treatments for ALS," Gleason said in a statement earlier this week. "If you take any action as a result of this event, I prefer it to be action to end ALS. See what we are doing to change that at TeamGleason.org."
The charity also aims to create a "global conversation" and raise awareness toward ALS. That conversation was furthered this week. It's great to see Gleason turning an unfortunate moment into such a positive.