Steve Gleason among NFL alumni reporting draft picks

One of the cooler recent traditions at the NFL draft involves famous NFL alumni announcing their former teams' second-day draft picks in the second or third round. One of the cooler moments in New York this year will be when the New Orleans Saints are on the clock in the third round.
Steve Gleason was one of 32 NFL alumni chosen this year to announce a pick at Radio City Music Hall. Gleason's famous blocked punt in the Saints' first game in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina already has been immortalized. His courageous and public battle to raise awareness and funds for victims of ALS is similarly inspiring.
Along with Gleason, six Hall of Fame selections will announce picks this year, including 2013 inductees Jonathan Ogden, Warren Sapp and Dave Robinson. Other highlights include Orlando Pace, Wayne Chrebet, Kevin Faulk, Mark Brunell and LaVar Arrington. The full list is below. Players with a star by their name will announce third-round picks because their team doesn't have a second-round pick.