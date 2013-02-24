Steve Breaston meeting with Steelers; Browns up next

Steve Breaston might not be out of work long after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Breaston is set to visit the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, according to a source apprised of the free-agent wide receiver's schedule. ProFootballTalk reported Breaston is meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Unofficial list of free agents
Speculation immediately turned to his hometown Steelers, as offensive coordinator Todd Haley coached Breaston in Arizona and recruited him to Kansas City.
Kinkhabwala confirmed Saturday that in addition to the Steelers, Breaston also has drawn interest from the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
Breaston has made it clear that playing time and contract terms will be at the forefront of his decision-making process.
"I know of the Pittsburgh tradition and the winning ways, and it would be a great team to be involved with, but for me, it is all about using this process," Breaston told the Tribune-Review. "I have to take everything in and see what would be a good fit for me and where I can come in and play."
On the prowl for a reasonably-priced veteran with Mike Wallace expected to depart via free agency, the Steelers appear to be Breaston's best fit. But we'll see what comes out of his visit with the Browns on Tuesday.