Sterling Sharpe: RGIII needs another week for top form

Robert Griffin III continues to knock off the rust after offseason knee surgery. But questions about when -- or if -- we will see the dynamic RGIII of last season never seem to diminish.
On NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" on Sunday morning, former NFL wide receiver Sterling Sharpe said he expects it to take one more week until we see a fully-loaded RGIII.
"I've said four weeks, I'm sticking to that because he missed all of training camp," NFL Media's Sharpe said. "Now he's starting to get his legs under him, and once he gets his legs under him he can start to play faster. Start to do the things we're accustomed to seeing. I think he's getting the trust back in that knee so he's stepping and throwing."
Griffin's early struggles have brought back questions about whether or not he should have played in the preseason to knock some of the rust off.
RGIII looked better in Week 2, and the dissection of his play is a bit overblown. It also is overshadowing other problems with the Redskins -- including a shaky defense. Facing the Detroit Lions this week, Griffin needs a big game to avoid an 0-3 start.
"Give him one more week," Sharpe reiterated. "I'm not saying he's going to struggle today, I'm going to give him one more week and he's going to start to have the full complement of this offense at his disposal. One more week and he looks more like what we saw last season."
