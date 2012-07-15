Stephen Tulloch: Greg Jennings shouldn't knock Lions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings went through the proverbial NFL Network car wash last week, giving interviews to a slew of people in the building. I was one of them.
But it was his chat with Lindsay Rhodes and Warren Sapp on "NFL Total Access" that drew the ire of Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch.
"It's simple to me, because they're in the division, I see them often," Jennings said when asked the biggest question facing the Lions as training camp begins. "Can they maintain their composure both on the field and off the field? They're a very talented team but they have struggles on the field containing their composure.
"Can they be a professional ballclub, for 16, 17, 18 solid weeks throughout the regular season?"
It was a thoughtful (and logical) answer from a guy clearly comfortable in the NFL analyst role. Tulloch was not impressed.