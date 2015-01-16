Stephen Ross unsure if Mike Wallace will return

After benching himself in the Dolphins' season finale, Mike Wallace acknowledged his precarious future in Miami.
The generously compensated wide receiver has good reason to question his standing with Dolphins management.
Owner Stephen Ross was noncommittal Friday when asked if Wallace will be back for the third year of a five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2013.
Wallace is untradeable with a salary scheduled to cost $12.1 million against the salary cap. Per The Miami Herald, he is unwilling to accept a pay cut.
If Wallace is cut after June 1, the team will save $6.9 million in cap space while carrying $5.2 million in dead money. Wallace will walk away with $3 million in guarantees regardless.
The decision goes beyond on-field production.
Week 17 was not the first time Wallace abandoned his teammates. He also pulled himself from a Week 15 loss to the Patriots, The Miami Herald has reported.
It wasn't until the incident in the season finale that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's feathers were ruffled by Wallace's antics.
Wallace has lost the respect of his teammates. Nominal No. 2 receiver Brian Hartline is scheduled to count $7.35 million against the cap -- a prohibitive number for a player who topped 50 yards just three times in 2014.
Slot receiver Jarvis Landry is an exciting nucleus player, but this team could be in the market for a pair of outside receivers in the coming offseason.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.