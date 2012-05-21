Stephen Ross spells doom for Dolphins' Garrard

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made some waves on Monday when he told our buddy Jeff Darlington that he expects quarterback Matt Moore, and not Ryan Tannehill, to be the team's Week 1 starter.
"I don't think they're going to rush (Tannehill) into anything," Ross said. "He's going to have to win the starting job. I think Matt Moore will probably be the starter, and I wish him the best."
A few thoughts here:
- This says more about David Garrard than it does about Tannehill. The Dolphins have talked about having an open competition between Moore, Garrard and Tannehill. We don't doubt coach Joe Philbin's sincerity in this matter. But there are only so many snaps to go around, and Tannehill has to get his share.
Ross' comments indicate that Moore might be viewed as the in-house favorite, which is no surprise, considering how well Moore played at the end of last season.
- Ross is probably just keeping expectations low. As he should. There's no need to make Tannehill sound like a Week 1 starter in May. He was always seen as a guy that would need a year to develop, or at least half a season. It would be a surprise if Tannehill won the job in camp. That's all Ross' words reflected, which should come as no surprise.
- Philbin is going to find he'll be asked a lot of questions based on comments that Ross makes about personnel.
