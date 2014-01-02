Stephen Ross returning to Miami Dolphins facility

NFL Media's Jeff Darlington and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport report that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will be at the team's facility Thursday, according to team sources. Ross has been away from the building all week in the aftermath of Sunday's ugly season-ending loss to the New York Jets.
Many inside the Dolphins' building sense a shake-up is on the way -- potentially in the next 24 hours. The extent of the shake-up remains unclear.
"I believe some change is coming -- could be a total house cleaning or just a change within coaching assistants," one source said. "Nobody knows for sure."
Though the fates of coach Joe Philbin and general manager Jeff Ireland remain unclear, it appears offensive coordinator Mike Sherman is the most vulnerable individual at this time. Rapoport has heard that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has lost faith in the coordinator.
That indictment of faith could be more than enough to show Sherman the door after two seasons with the team.