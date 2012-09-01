Stephen McGee waived by Cowboys for Colin Cochart

Stephen McGee made a case for himself in the preseason, and the Dallas Cowboys thought enough of the backup quarterback to keep him on their 53-man roster. For a day.
McGee was waived Saturday to make room for tight end Colin Cochart, who was claimed off waivers, the team announced.
McGee faced an uphill climb in Dallas after Kyle Orton was signed to backup Tony Romo. The Cowboys obviously feel comfortable rolling two-deep at quarterback heading into the team's Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants.
More pressing questions surround the tight end position, where Jason Witten is healing from a spleen injury. Witten was expected to practice Saturday, but the addition of Cochart, who appeared in 10 games with the Cincinnati Bengals last season, gives Dallas insurance behind John Phillips and rookie James Hanna.