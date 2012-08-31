Stephen McGee survives Dallas Cowboys' roster cuts

In a somewhat surprising development, quarterback Stephen McGee survived the Dallas Cowboys' cut to a 53-man roster.
During Wednesday night's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested that several teams were interested in McGee, who's entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is behind Kyle Orton and Tony Romo on the depth chart.
"Other teams of course have shown interest in Stephen McGee, so we know that somebody thinks he's a pretty good ballplayer," Jones said. "We do, too. It will really depend upon our 53rd guy without McGee. Do we think we can live with him or do we think we need the third QB? So that will be something we go through tonight after the game and make the decision tomorrow."
It will be interesting to see if one of those interested teams attempts to pry McGee free from Dallas over the weekend.
In less surprising Cowboys roster news, cornerback Mike Jenkins remains and was activated from the "Active/Physically Unable to Perform" list to the active roster. The Cowboys steadfastly refused to trade Jenkins during the offseason, so it wasn't a surprise that they didn't grant him his release. That said, Jenkins remains behind Brandon Carr, 2012 first-round draft pick Morris Claiborne and nickel cornerback Orlando Scandrick on the depth chart and might be relegated to spot duty in dime packages and special-teams work.
The Cowboys also waived guard Ronald Leary, an undrafted rookie from Memphis whom the Cowboys believed could make an immediate impact. The Cowboys gave Leary a $9,000 signing bonus on his standard three-year rookie contract, but they also fully guaranteed $205,000 of his 2012 base salary.