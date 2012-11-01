Stephen Jones on Tony Romo: He's not the Cowboys' problem

Rapoport: Week 9 game rankings
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' confidence in quarterback Tony Romo remains high, even as he leads the NFL with 13 interceptions and with his team's record at 3-4.
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones reiterated his trust and faith in Romo, during Thursday's practice, after the quarterback's rollercoaster near-comeback against the New York Giants on Sunday. He believes his quarterback will continue to improve and stated that there are many reasons, besides Romo, for the turnover issues.
Asked about his confidence level in Romo, Jones said, it's "high."
"We have a lot of confidence in Tony," Jones said. "That game is a perfect example. There's a lot of quarterbacks that would've had a hard time rallying from that type of adversity. Gotta give him a lot of credit. I think he's going to get better. There's a lot of quarterbacks that it doesn't happen right away for them in terms of winning championships and that type of thing. You don't have to look any further than the Hall of Famers, (John) Elway and (Brett) Favre. The (championships) came late in their careers. They had some of the same issues that Tony's had. They had some really great games and then they had some tough ones in terms of turning it over and that type of thing. So, we got a lot of confidence in Tony. Tony has a lot of confidence in himself. And he's going to be fine."
Romo did lead the Cowboys back from a 23-0 deficit to nearly win it with a 37-yarder to Dez Bryant that eventually was ruled out of bounds after review. But he also helped them climb into the hole with four picks. Through seven games, Romo already has more interceptions that he had in 16 games in 2011. His passer rating of 78.8 is on pace to be a career-low.
"He's not the problem," said Jones, who believes Romo is still the team's future at the position. "He'll thrive."