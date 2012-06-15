Stephen Jones: Dez Bryant should be Cowboys' top WR

The Dallas Cowboys have one of those high-class sort of problems. They have a receiver in Miles Austin who is paid like a No. 1 and usually has produced like a No. 1 the past three years.
They also have a young talent in Dez Bryant who has the skill set of a No. 1 receiver but doesn't own the production to match. In the mind of Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, it's clear who needs to be the lead dog.
"Well, I think (Dez) needs to be a No. 1 receiver," Jones recently told KESN-FM, via the Dallas Morning News. "Not to take anything away from Miles, but I would submit to you that when we line up out there that the guy that they're the most worried about is Dez.
"And he's got to be that guy, and even when they do try to stop him, the great ones still make a lot of plays. Tony's got to be able to count on him, he's got to run the right routes at the right depths and be a precise route runner. Those are the things he's got to improve on."
It's an interesting take, and one that we co-sign. Bryant does give defenses more problems. He needs to step up. Austin could be more effective as a "No. 2" if Bryant lived up to his insane potential.
Austin is known as a team-first guy, but the Cowboys better make sure that he, Tony Romo, coach Jason Garrett and Bryant are all on the same page regarding Jones' vision of the pecking order.