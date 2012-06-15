 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Stephen Jones: Dez Bryant should be Cowboys' top WR

Published: Jun 15, 2012 at 03:22 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Dallas Cowboys have one of those high-class sort of problems. They have a receiver in Miles Austin who is paid like a No. 1 and usually has produced like a No. 1 the past three years.

They also have a young talent in Dez Bryant who has the skill set of a No. 1 receiver but doesn't own the production to match. In the mind of Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, it's clear who needs to be the lead dog.

"Well, I think (Dez) needs to be a No. 1 receiver," Jones recently told KESN-FM, via the Dallas Morning News. "Not to take anything away from Miles, but I would submit to you that when we line up out there that the guy that they're the most worried about is Dez.

"And he's got to be that guy, and even when they do try to stop him, the great ones still make a lot of plays. Tony's got to be able to count on him, he's got to run the right routes at the right depths and be a precise route runner. Those are the things he's got to improve on."

It's an interesting take, and one that we co-sign. Bryant does give defenses more problems. He needs to step up. Austin could be more effective as a "No. 2" if Bryant lived up to his insane potential.

Austin is known as a team-first guy, but the Cowboys better make sure that he, Tony Romo, coach Jason Garrett and Bryant are all on the same page regarding Jones' vision of the pecking order.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.