Stephen Jones: Dallas Cowboys have the 'secret sauce'

Confidence never has been lacking in Jerry Jones' family.
Stephen Jones, the son of the Dallas Cowboys owner, displayed his father's bravado Tuesday when discussing the team's ability to make a Super Bowl run.
"We're convinced we've got the secret sauce to put this thing back together again and win championships," Stephen Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News. "We can always be better. We look for ways to be better. We do that both on the field and off the field."
"We certainly expect it to be," he said. "We want people to be accountable, too. Our commitment when we started was no more 8-8s. I think we've got good personnel. I think we've got a great staff. I think we can do that. We need to stay healthy. We need to stay focused. We need to get better every day. And I think we'll be better than 8-8."
The Cowboys were Around The League's prediction to win the NFC East, but there still is that heavy playoff monkey on Romo's back that needs to be removed before any Super Bowl run can be discussed.