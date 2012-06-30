Stephen Hill working on route-running skills with Jets

Stephen Hill faces a steep learning curve transitioning from a triple-option college offense to the pro-style of the New York Jets. Luckily for him, he has an ally in fellow Georgia Tech wideout Demaryius Thomas, who was faced with a similar assignment.
Hill, a second-round pick in the 2012 draft, admitted that he needs to work on his route-running, echoing similar comments made earlier this week by Thomas, a wide receiver with the Denver Broncos.
"We had all the same (routes) in college, but it's still a lot different," Hill told Len Pasquarelli of The SportsXchange. "There are adjustments, reads on the run, all the fine-tuning stuff, and you've got to develop a connection (with the quarterback). You can have all the (physical) skills in the world, but you have to get the mental and technique things down even more."
Hill, currently projected to start opposite Santonio Holmes, didn't get much of an opportunity to showcase his receiving skills in Georgia Tech's run-first offense. Hill had just 49 catches for his college career, but did average 25.5 yards per catch.