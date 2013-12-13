Stephen Hill placed on New York Jets' injured reserve

The New York Jets announced Friday that the second-year wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, putting an end to his disappointing sophomore campaign.
Hill's 24 catches for 342 yards in 12 appearances look too much like last year's subpar numbers, revealing a player who has failed to emerge since being drafted 43rd overall in 2012. With a puny four yards per reception, Hill is far from the deep threat Gang Green hoped he'd be.
New York will go the rest of the way with Santonio Holmes and Jeremy Kerley as the frontmen for one of the NFL's least imposing group of pass-catchers. Hill wasn't helped by the scattershot play of Geno Smith, but blaming the rookie quarterback doesn't cut it.
Hill is on the hook to produce in 2014.