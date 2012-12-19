Stephen Hill placed on New York Jets' injured reserve

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have placed rookie wide receiver Stephen Hill on injured reserve, ending his season because of a knee injury.
Hill, the Jets' second-round pick in April out of Georgia Tech, sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee in the team's game at Jacksonville on Dec. 9. He did not travel with the Jets for their game at Tennessee Monday night.
Hill started his season off strong with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against Buffalo, but struggled with a strained right hamstring and didn't record another reception until five weeks later. He finished with 21 catches for 252 yards and three scores.
The Jets promoted defensive back Donnie Fletcher from the practice squad Wednesday to take Hill's roster spot.
