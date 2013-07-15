Stephen Hill: New York Jets will go 'deep' in playoffs

You might have to go all the way back to the team's pre-Bill Parcells gory days to find a time when Gang Green was perceived as such a playoff afterthought.
But perception doesn't necessarily equal reality, of course. And not everyone believes the Jets will crash and burn. Case in point: Wide receiver Stephen Hill, who recently was asked by NFL Network if he believes the Jets will be a postseason team in 2013.
"Oh yes, definitely," Hill said. "We will be in the playoffs and deep in the playoffs."
Does that mean the Jets actually are primed for a surprise season, or that Hill was wise to share his rose-colored view of his team? Probably not, but Hill knows just as much as the rest of us.