Stephen Davis, ex-NFL RB, arrested in Columbia, S.C.

Former running back Stephen Davis has been arrested in Columbia, S.C., for operating a nightclub after its business license had been revoked.
The Associated Press reported that Davis still was in jail Thursday afternoon, according to Lexington County Sheriff Department spokesman Major John Allard.
The license for the PURE Lounge was revoked in July, but stayed open. Davis, 38, could face 30 days in jail and a $200 fine. He played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams.