Steelers' Troy Polamalu, Heath Miller extended

After the Pittsburgh Steelersrestructured the contract of tight end Heath Miller on Monday, we asked out loud if Troy Polamalu might be next.
He's next.
The team announced Wednesday that the All-Pro safety has signed a two-year extension that will keep Polamalu in Pittsburgh through 2016.
Including the final year of his previous contract, it's a three-year, $20 million pact that lowers his 2014 cap number from $10.8 million to $6.3 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source who's seen the contract.
Team president Art Rooney II recently called the ball-hawking defender "one of the great" players in franchise history and expressed hope that Polamalu would "retire a Steeler." Reworking his deal was an obvious move for an organization roughly $11.6 million over the cap.
Meanwhile, Miller's two-year extension, also through 2016, slims his 2014 cap hit from $9.5 million to $6.1 million, according to Rapoport. The dual extensions save the Steelers nearly $8 million in cap space.
With free agency less than a week away, these won't be the final tweaks out of the Steel City.
