Steelers to start OTAs Tuesday without Mike Wallace

Wallace has not signed his tender and will not be required to attend the OTAs or mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 12-14. If Wallace does not sign the tender by June 14, the Steelers would have the option of withdrawing the current offer and immediately replacing it with a "June 15" tender, which would requires the Steelers to pay Wallace at a rate of at least 110 percent his previous year's salary. Wallace earned a 2011 CBA-enhanced $525,000 in 2011, so his salary under a "June 15" tender would be worth it.