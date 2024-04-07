 Skip to main content
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth: QB Russell Wilson 'starting to build that connection' with receivers

Published: Apr 07, 2024 at 07:08 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball in 2024.

After Pittsburgh shipped Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia, Freiermuth has already started to build some chemistry with new Steelers QB Russell Wilson.

"I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes," Freiermuth said this week, via Around The 412. "He's been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He's a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us. I think he is going to fit our culture and locker room very well."

In the interview, Freiermuth revealed that wide receivers Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson were also part of the session in Southern California.

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, lands in Pittsburgh after he was released from the Denver Broncos in March. The Steelers didn't stop adding to the QB room after adding Wilson, they acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently said that Wilson was in a "pole" position to be the starting QB for the 2024 season.

Freiermuth, 25, is coming off a 2023 season that saw him deal with injuries. He started in only nine games with 32 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. The second-round pick in the 2021 draft knows that the 2024 season is a contract year for him. He'll not only get to work with Wilson but new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

As Freiermuth prepares for his fourth season, the tight end revealed that he would like to remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

"I want to be in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career," Freiermuth said. "Hopefully, it shakes out that way. I want to continue to play for Pittsburgh because it reminds me of where I'm from and how I was raised. Growing up and going through the hard times and good times together. I feel like the Pittsburgh media and fanbase and everyone kind of does that together. I feel very at peace and very comfortable in Pittsburgh."

