Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth: QB Russell Wilson 'starting to build that connection' with receivers

In the interview, Freiermuth revealed that wide receivers Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson were also part of the session in Southern California.

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, lands in Pittsburgh after he was released from the Denver Broncos in March. The Steelers didn't stop adding to the QB room after adding Wilson, they acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently said that Wilson was in a "pole" position to be the starting QB for the 2024 season.

Freiermuth, 25, is coming off a 2023 season that saw him deal with injuries. He started in only nine games with 32 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. The second-round pick in the 2021 draft knows that the 2024 season is a contract year for him. He'll not only get to work with Wilson but new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

As Freiermuth prepares for his fourth season, the tight end revealed that he would like to remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.