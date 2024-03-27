 Skip to main content
Art Rooney II: Steelers' offseason moves designed for team to 'get better as quickly as possible'

Published: Mar 27, 2024 at 08:46 AM
Kevin Patra

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several uncharacteristic moves this offseason, quickly revamping the quarterback room, including jettisoning former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Historically a patient franchise, the Steelers moved on from Pickett after just two seasons in favor of Russell Wilson, who came very cheaply, and Justin Fields, acquired for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that the goal is swift improvement after years of sputtering in the playoffs.

"Every year we try to figure out how we get better and how do we get better as quickly as possible," Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I think that's the bottom line: try to get better as quickly as possible."

Mike Tomlin famously hasn't had a losing record in his career, but the Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016. They have missed the postseason three out of the past six seasons and been knocked out in the Wild Card Round in each of their last three appearances. Pittsburgh's last division title came in 2020, and it's finished third in the AFC North the past two campaigns.

For a club whose history is lifting Lombardi trophies, the middle ground isn't acceptable.

"I like where we are so far," Rooney said. "The draft is the next priority. We have to do good with the draft."

