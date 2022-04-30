Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The two are sons of the late Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, a former NFL fullback who played for the Saints, Bears, Falcons, Rams and Colts from 1988-1998.

Connor plays with a fierceness of a Steeler. The tight end owns strong hands and barrels through contact. In addition, he brings a strong contested-catch game and a physicality after the catch to Pittsburgh.

The younger Heyward doesn't have great speed and needs to improve his blocking, but he's a hardnosed worker who could carve out a role.