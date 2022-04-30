Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Football is family, especially in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward. The All-Pro defensive tackle now gets to play with his youngest sibling.
The two are sons of the late Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, a former NFL fullback who played for the Saints, Bears, Falcons, Rams and Colts from 1988-1998.
Connor plays with a fierceness of a Steeler. The tight end owns strong hands and barrels through contact. In addition, he brings a strong contested-catch game and a physicality after the catch to Pittsburgh.
The younger Heyward doesn't have great speed and needs to improve his blocking, but he's a hardnosed worker who could carve out a role.
The Steelers now boast four sets of brothers, with two Heywards, two Watts (T.J. and Derek), two Edmunds (Terrell and Trey) and two Davises (Carolos and Khalil).