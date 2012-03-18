Steelers safety Clark says 'no one' wants to play for Dolphins

This has been a rough offseason for the Miami Dolphins, who lost out on free-agent quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Matt Flynn after failing to land coach Jeff Fisher. Now, even other NFL players are piling on the team.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark took a shot at the Dolphins' inability to land free agents Sunday on Twitter, per ProFootballTalk.com. Responding to a fan who claimed no one wants to sign with Miami, Clark wrote: "No one! To believe I almost went there but it was easy decision not to."
"It's my honest opinion. Not a good guy making decisions," he tweeted, seemingly referring to general manager Jeff Ireland.
And, a few minutes later: "Done w talk of the Dolphins. Good luck to their team. Their are some good men working hard to win games ON the field."