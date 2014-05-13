Steelers rookie Daniel McCullers 'blots out the sun'

Pittsburgh's draft haul revived an aging Steelers defense with youth and speed, but the Black and Gold also added a human giant.
Longtime beat writer Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that mammoth Daniel McCullers, taken in the sixth round, is the largest defensive lineman the team has ever employed.
At 6-foot-7 and an eye-popping 352 pounds, the former Tennessee run-stopper was labeled by general manager Kevin Colbert as "gigantic ... an obstruction," while Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell wondered if McCullers was two people when he first watched him on film.
"Growing up I was always the big kid," McCullers said. "Once I hit my sophomore and junior year of high school, that's when I started getting my growth spurts. I guess I got like four of them each year and just kept growing."
The 6-foot-8 Max Starks was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2004 as a taller offensive blocker, but he capped out at 340 pounds.
McCullers is expected see time at nose tackle and help free up fellow rookie Ryan Shazier, the fastest linebacker to enter the NFL since Brian Urlacher.
Colbert also believes he netted the draft's fastest offensive player in running back Dri Archer, but it's McCullers who brings the ability to swallow up runners whole, leading NFL Media's Charles Davis to say: "He blots out the sun and the earth moves when he walks. He's an absolute monster."