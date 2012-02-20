Steelers QB Roethlisberger still waiting on Haley's call

The arranged marriage between Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and new offensive coordinator Todd Haley remains firmly in the awkward stage.
Roethlisberger made it clear he never spoke with Haley before the coach was introduced by the Steelers last week. On Monday, Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review nothing has changed on that front.
"He still hasn't called yet," Roethlisberger said.
According to the Tribune-Review, Roethlisberger's tone suggested he didn't plan on making the first move.
Haley's hiring rocked the boat in Pittsburgh, as the move came amidst reports team president Art Rooney II orchestrated the departure of offensive coordinator Bruce Arians and pushed for Haley to be his replacement above Mike Tomlin's wishes.
Roethlisberger was "shocked" Arians wasn't retained, and expressed concern with the Steelers installing a new offense with so many young players on the team.
"I've gotten a lot of calls and texts and emails from people around the league, both good and bad about him," Roethlisberger said of Haley on Thursday. "Everybody has an opinion, as we all know, and they're letting me know what their interaction with him was -- good, bad and indifferent. I've heard a lot of things and I'm looking forward to meeting him and forming my own opinion."
Roethlisberger is obviously cranky, and Haley would do himself a favor to touch base with his new QB sooner rather than later. Then again, Haley isn't exactly known for his conventional coaching strategies. This could get interesting.