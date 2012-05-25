Steelers' Pouncey says Colon will do well at guard

This is no different along the offensive line. Willie Colon is healthy after missing the majority of last season with a torn triceps muscle. A tackle for his entire NFL career, the Steelers are planning to move him inside to guard.
Maurkice Pouncey, the third-year center who serves as the line's anchor, has no doubt Colon will handle the change in scenery.
"I think it's going to be a great transition for him, and he'll probably be one of the best guards in the league right now," Pouncey told WTZN-FM in Pittsburgh (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "He's working really hard on his technique right now, he's a big guy to move guys out of there, and I'm happy he's right there next to me."
There's been plenty of speculation about how the Steelers' offense will operate next season now that the run-happy Todd Haley has replaced Bruce Arians as offensive coordinator. Many expect a more balanced approach with a dedicated approach to the ground game. Pouncey hasn't seen big changes in the updated playbook.
"Different terminology, but all the stuff is kind of similar," he said. "We just got to get used to different verbiage."