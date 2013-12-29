Around the League

Presented By

Steelers' playoff hopes dashed despite win vs. Browns

Published: Dec 29, 2013 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh did its part.

With a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Steelers were in good shape for an AFC playoff spot, but it was not to be. Pittsburgh's postseason hopes were squashed by the San Diego Chargers knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, this Steelers team -- from coach Mike Tomlin on down -- deserves credit for fighting to the bitter end.

Here's what else we learned from Pittsburgh's 20-7 win over the Browns:

  1. Forget the 8-8 record. The Steelers were a major headache for opponents down the stretch. It started with Ben Roethlisberger, who moved to 17-1 against the Browns to cap one of his more memorable campaigns. Pittsburgh would be nuts to trade him. He's the beating heart of this franchise.
  1. After handing the ball to Le'Veon Bell 24 times in Week 15 and 26 more last Sunday, the Steelers again put the game in the hands of their rookie running back. Bell ran as hard as he has all season and blistered Cleveland for 90 yards and a second-quarter score that all but buried the Browns.
  1. With one-third of Pittsburgh's roster set to become unrestricted free agents, even a playoff berth shouldn't prevent change for one the NFL's oldest defenses. Troy Polamalu -- set to count $10 million against next year's cap -- is no sure bet to be back, while Ryan Clark, Brett Keisel, Ziggy Hood and Jason Worilds all might be playing elsewhere next season.
  1. Props to Antonio Brown, who came into the season facing questions about his ability to be a No. 1 receiver, only to finish with 110 catches and a highlight reel of grabs in big spots for the Steelers. Without the benefit of Mike Wallace drawing double teams, Brown -- the NFL's second-leading receiver with 1,499 yards -- still produced weekly.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

See where each team stands in the playoff picture heading into the final week of the 2013 NFL regular season. More ...

  1. For all the early-season love heaped on this Browns defense, they crumbled down the stretch, failing to rush the passer and allowing a whopping 406 points on the season. We don't doubt defensive coordinator Ray Horton's talents, but he didn't milk the best out of his players.
  1. Cleveland (4-12) might be starting over ... again. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that coach Rob Chudzinskilikely will be fired after just one season with the team, according to a Browns source. The firing could happen Sunday night rather than Monday morning. If Chud goes, NFL Media's Albert Breer believes that Penn State's Bill O'Brien and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would sit atop Cleveland's wish list.

We break down all the Week 17 games on the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW