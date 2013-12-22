Steelers on wrong end of controversial call at Lambeau

It happened on a 23-yard field goal attempt by Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby with 5:32 to play in the third quarter. Crosby's kick was blocked by Pittsburgh's Steve McLendon, then recovered by Steelers safety Ryan Clark, whose knee appeared to be on the turf as he attempted a lateral to William Gay.
Gay couldn't handle the lateral and Steelers defensive end Ziggy Hood finally ended the play by swatting the ball out of bounds.
Out came the laundry.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw the red flag but was told possession could not be challenged. Eddie Lacy scored on the next play to give the Packers a 21-17 lead.
While the batting penalty was properly enforced, the Steelers should have had possession because Clark appeared to recover the loose ball.
We'll be sure to get an explanation from the league later this week. You can guess how the Steelers feel about the play.