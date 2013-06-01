Around the League

Steelers' Mike Adams stabbed during robbery attempt

Published: Jun 01, 2013 at 04:52 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Mike Adams is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed in the stomach during an apparent robbery attempt Saturday morning in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers confirmed the incident on their official website.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Mike Adams being stabbed earlier this morning," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "We are in direct communication with both Mike and his family. Mike is expected to make a full recovery."

NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala spoke with Adams' agent, Eric Metz, who said three assailants tried to steal Adams' truck in front of his home. Metz said Adams gave chase even after being stabbed, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that one of the assailants held a gun to Adams' face. Adams had just left some friends a few minutes before and was alone.

No vital organs were affected, but Adams' stomach injury did necessitate surgery. Adams will be sidelined six to eight weeks, but Metz says Adams definitely will be ready for Steelers training camp in late July.

Pittsburgh police did not immediately respond to a request for more information by NFL.com. Metz told the Post-Gazette that one of the robbers dropped a cell phone, which police recovered. UPMC Mercy, where Adams reportedly was treated, would not comment on his status.

Adams addressed the incident on his Twitter page.

Adams, a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, started six of the 10 games he played in last season. He is a candidate to succeed Max Starks as the Steelers' starting left tackle.

UPDATE: Adams later posted a picture from his hospital bed on Twitter.

