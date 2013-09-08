Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey, Larry Foote out for year?

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their weekly offensive line injury out of the way early in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Three-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey was carted off the field in the first quarter after sustaining an apparent right knee injury. Teammate David DeCastro dove on a cut-block attempt but missed his intended target and drilled Pouncey directly in the back of the leg.
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Pouncey was being taken to a hospital for an MRI on Sunday.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after the game that Pouncey will undergo surgery after injuring his ACL and MCL. The Steelers also lost inside linebacker Larry Foote to a ruptured biceps.
Pouncey's absence is a severe blow to the Steelers' run blocking and pass protection. The offense tanked after losing their best lineman, failing to move the ball consistently for the final three quarters.