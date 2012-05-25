Steelers' Keenan Lewis predicts Pro Bowl trip

After playing solely on special teams as a rookie, Lewis was given an opportunity to win the starting job in 2010, but could not beat out McFadden and spent another season on special teams in the nine games he was active. Last season, Lewis dressed for all 16 game and made his first career start, recording a career-high 37 tackles, his first career interception (courtesy of Kansas City's Tyler Palko) and six passes defensed while playing in around 40 percent of the Steelers defensive snaps.