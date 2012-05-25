Around the League

Steelers' Keenan Lewis predicts Pro Bowl trip

Published: May 25, 2012 at 01:59 AM

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Keenan Lewis has as many interceptions (one) as he has starts. That hasn't tempered his expectations heading into the season, as Lewis tells Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he expects to be the team's first Pro Bowl cornerback since the Clinton Administration.

"Pro Bowl," Lewis predicted. "Watch out, this is going to be a big year right here."

With the release of Bryant McFadden and departure of William Gay to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, the 6-foot, 208-pound Lewis has ideal length for the position and will have an opportunity to lock down the starting job opposite Ike Taylor.

After playing solely on special teams as a rookie, Lewis was given an opportunity to win the starting job in 2010, but could not beat out McFadden and spent another season on special teams in the nine games he was active. Last season, Lewis dressed for all 16 game and made his first career start, recording a career-high 37 tackles, his first career interception (courtesy of Kansas City's Tyler Palko) and six passes defensed while playing in around 40 percent of the Steelers defensive snaps.

Lewis thinks the experience he gained last season will help him in 2012.

"I'm trying to find things I need to work on from last year," said Lewis. "I have all the athletic ability and things like that, just knowing things better will make me a step faster."

