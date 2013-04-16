Steelers-hater James Harrison wanted by Bengals

James Harrison signing with the Cincinnati Bengals seems so assumed that Bengals players sounded perfectly comfortable talking about the linebacker's potential addition on Monday.
"One of the things I like about him is he brings that intensity and swagger to the defense," defensive tackle Domata Peko said Monday, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Whenever I watch him play he is knocking people's heads off. That's what you want on that team. With Michael Johnson, Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins, those are a lot of playmakers out there, and to add someone like Harrison would be awesome for us."
Harrison met with the Bengals' brass Monday to work on a contract, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported. A contract has yet to surface.
The 34-year-old former NFL Defensive Player of the Year would slide into the strong-side linebacker spot alongside middle linebacker Rey Maualuga and weak-side linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
The Bengals' locker room likes the idea of lining him up against the Pittsburgh Steelers twice next season.
"He hates the Steelers now, and that's somebody we need on our side of the football," defensive end Carlos Dunlap said.