Steelers GM: Kelvin Beachum stabilized offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS -- Halfway through last season, Ben Roethlisberger was on pace to shatter the Pittsburgh Steelers' single-season record with 32 sacks absorbed.
After moving to a no-huddle offense, though, the Steelers quarterback was sacked just 11 times in the final eight games.
Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert cited Kelvin Beachum as a "huge" reason for the offensive line's improved play down the stretch.
Originally drafted in the seventh round as a swing lineman capable of filling in at multiple positions, Beachum is perhaps the NFL's smallest blindside protector at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds.
Despite that slight build, Beachum has proven to be a better pass protector than second-round draft picks Mike Adams and Marcus Gilbert.
Here's what else we learned from Colbert on Thursday:
