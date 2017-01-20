Steelers, Cowboys, Packers among O-line of the Year nominees

Center Travis Frederick, right guard Zack Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith are three of the best players at their respective positions, all earning first-team All-Pro selections. In my opinion, if I was starting a franchise right now, there isn't another center I would choose. Frederick didn't give up a sack all season. Martin was also brilliant in the pass game and is one of the most physical players at his position. He was Pro Football Focus' second highest-graded guard in 2016. Smith is a cornerstone at left tackle in terms of power and athleticism, and although he was banged up and battled through injuries, he still played at a high level. This group was tested early on when La'el Collins went down with an injury, and Ronald Leary, who filled at the position, didn't allow a sack and was a consistent run blocker for the unit. And athlough Doug Free struggled in pass protection with eight sacks, the unit itself was credited with just 15 on the year, according to PFF. The Cowboys' O-line was always fun to watch this year.