Around the League

Presented By

Steelers could keep LaMarr Woodley and Jason Worilds

Published: Feb 12, 2014 at 06:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

So, Kevin Colbert, you're telling me there's a chance?

The Pittsburgh Steelers general manager spoke to local scribes Wednesday and suggested his team potentially might keep both outside linebackers LaMarr Woodley and Jason Worilds.

However, Colbert said Woodley's injuries over the past three seasons -- missing 14 games -- are a "concern" as "it would be for any player," according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette.

We discussed at length on the "Around The League Podcast" the difficult position the Steelers find themselves in trying to keep free agent Worilds -- their best linebacker down the stretch in 2013 -- and the higher-priced Woodley.

Gregg Rosenthal, in the Steelers' offseason forecast, suggested Worilds might be too expensive on the open market.

Cutting Woodley would leave the Steelers with more than $14 million in dead money, a tough pill to swallow for a team already projected to be more than $10 million over the cap. Colbert was mum on whether the outside linebacker's injury issues were enough to consider cutting him, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

However, Colbert's optimism that he can keep Worilds in the fold while dealing with Woodley's contract is a positive sign for a Steelers defense in desperate need of aid.

Here are a few other quick points from Colbert:

  1. He called the team's second consecutive 8-8 season "disappointing" but also said things were more "encouraging" after their play late in the season.
  1. Colbert said Troy Polamalu is a "perfect example of someone who changed his (training) regimen with positive results" in 2013, per Bouchette. That doesn't sound like a man ready to jettison an iconic player.
  1. The GM said he wanted more depth in his defensive backfield, but that would change depending on "who leaves or who stays." In other words, changes will be made (i.e. Ryan Clark).
  1. Finally, for any Steelers fans still worrying about Ben Roethlisberger's future: "Hopefully he stays healthy and we get the maximum number of years out of him. We have to make the most of those years we have left with our franchise quarterback," Colbert said.

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Michael Sam, potential big-name cap casualties, and offseason forecasts for the Steelers and Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.