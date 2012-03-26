Steelers content to stay quiet during free agency

The Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in football since the turn of the millennium by following a simple formula. They are quiet in March, and make noise in December.
Steelers fans have endured a particularly painful free-agent period this March, but Pittsburgh isn't going to change its approach.
"As you can see, we haven't done much in free agency," general manager Kevin Colbert said at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. "Nor do we plan on it at this point."
The Steelers cut a number of big names like Hines Ward, Aaron Smith, James Farrior, and Chris Hoke. Ward has since retired. Colbert confirmed the Steelers won't bring any other players they cut back in the mix.
The team would like to bring back some of its free agents. Cornerback William Gay signed with Arizona, but players like Jerricho Cotchery, Mewelde Moore, Byron Leftwich, and Charlie Batch could all potentially return to the team.
It's hard to argue with Colbert's methods. Perhaps the only team that consistently does as little in free agency resides in Green Bay. That's worked out pretty well for GM Ted Thompson, too.