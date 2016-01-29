Steelers-Cardinals named 'Greatest Super Bowl Ever'

The memorable battle between the Steelers-Cardinals, the No. 2 seed in the Legendary Performances region, finished its remarkable journey by defeating Super Bowl XIV between the Steelers and Raiders, and earning its title as champion in the "Greatest Super Bowl Ever" bracket presented by The Home Depot.
It wasn't even an exciting finale either, as the game featuring Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and co. finished by accumulating 67 percent of the votes over the No. 4 seed coming out of the Underrated Gems region in the Super Bowl of Super Bowl brackets.
After defeating the No. 7-seeded Super Bowl XXI (Giants-Broncos) in its first-round matchup in the Legendary Performances region, Super Bowl XLIII survived a recency bias scare, edging past last year's Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots-Seahawks) in a tight second-round contest.
An easy win over No. 4-seeded Super Bowl XXXII (Broncos-Packers) in the third round propelled Super Bowl XLIII among the final four. Despite facing the best that the Historically Significant region had to offer in Super Bowl XLII (Giants-Patriots), Super Bowl XLIII outlasted that classic before sealing its designation as greatest Super Bowl ever.