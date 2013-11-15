Around the League

Presented By

Steelers' Big Ben responds to criticism over work ethic

Published: Nov 15, 2013 at 04:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last Sunday that Ben Roethlisbergerlikely will ask for a trade during the offseason due to frustration with the team's direction.

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver added fuel to the fire Thursday night when he said on NFL Network "it's no secret" that Big Ben isn't overly popular in the Steelers' locker room and questions remain about his preparation.

"Away from the facility, he's no Peyton Manning," Silver said. "In fact, that is what I'm told is the biggest obstacle to him staying in Pittsburgh over the long haul from their perspective. At this stage of his career, he needs to become a more cerebral player and not just a physical wonder."

Roethlisberger responded Friday on WDVE-FM.

"First of all, how does anybody know what I'm doing at home, when I'm watching film or I'm looking through my playbook at home, unless someone's got cameras set up in my house and they're spying on me?" Roethlisberger said. "But then they'd see the truth that I am doing that stuff."

No matter what Roethlisberger is doing away from the field, Silver's reporting suggests there are concerns Big Ben doesn't fulfill all of the responsibilities expected of a franchise quarterback.

This upcoming offseason is big for Roethlisberger. The Steelers ideally would reduce his salary-cap number by signing him to a contract extension. Roethlisberger has said he wants to retire a Steeler, but it sounds like there is trepidation on both sides about making that commitment.

"I'm still ignorant to how all these cap things works and contracts," Roethlisberger said. "Honestly, if they come to me and say, 'Hey we want to restructure a deal,' or 'We want to do (a deal),' whatever. I want to help the team out. But all I can focus on right now is this season and this game. Because that's all that matters to me.

"I don't look for the future or the long term. What's going to happen next year? When's my contract up? These kind of things. For me, it's about how can I win this game, this week?"

Roethlisberger and the Steelers want these reports and questions to go away during the regular season. Perhaps the story will die down, but these cloudy last two weeks show an offseason storm is approaching.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed the AFC playoff picture. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE