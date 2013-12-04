Steelers' Beachum, DeCastro questionable vs. Dolphins

Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum and reliable right guard David DeCastro were limited in practice and line up as questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Beachum is battling a sprained knee and DeCastro a left foot injury.
"We'll make do as we always do," Tomlin told reporters. "We'll start with the healthy people. We acknowledge there are some issues in that area."
Making matters worse, backup left tackle Mike Adams also was limited in Tuesday's session with a banged-up ankle. The injuries would thrust Guy Whimper and Cody Wallace into service if the starters cannot go, further reducing the effectiveness of a line that has struggled to protect Ben Roethlisberger this season.
The Steelers face a string of must-win games to remain alive in the AFC playoff picture. Things aren't off to a good start heading into Week 14.