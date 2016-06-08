Stedman Bailey clears waivers, will work with Rams' staff

Although the Los Angeles Rams have waived Stedman Bailey, they intend to keep the receiver around the team this season while he continues to recover from his gunshot wounds.
Bailey is headed to the Rams' reserve / non-football injury list after clearing waivers, coach Jeff Fisher said Wednesday.
Bailey was shot last November while sitting in a car in Miami with his cousin and two children. He survived and underwent numerous medical procedures, but hasn't been cleared to resume a football career.
